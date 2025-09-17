Procyon Advisors LLC Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.4% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 25,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

