iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

