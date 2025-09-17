NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Purchased by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 882,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after acquiring an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock worth $1,476,245 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

