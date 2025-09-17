Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5,296.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after purchasing an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 981.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 585,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 531,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,710,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,848,000 after buying an additional 382,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4,675.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,875 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

JMST opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

