SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM is Capital Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

