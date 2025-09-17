Towerpoint Wealth LLC Buys 465 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $724.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $693.99 and a 200 day moving average of $620.38. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $727.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

