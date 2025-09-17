Pines Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor Company $F

Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,435 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

