Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after buying an additional 1,061,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.