Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Werlinich Asset Management LLC

Werlinich Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Werlinich Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 78,305 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

