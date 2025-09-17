Sunpointe LLC Sells 91 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sunpointe LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:UNH opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average of $367.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

