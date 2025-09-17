7,861 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA Acquired by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 239.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $51.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

