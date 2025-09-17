Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 392 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $299.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.26.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $670,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,805.68. This trade represents a 30.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0%

MAR opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.47 and a 200 day moving average of $257.46. The company has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.