Sapient Capital LLC Has $16.51 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.23. The firm has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

