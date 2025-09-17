Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 314.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after buying an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,755,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,809 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,234,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $620,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $110.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,390,030. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank raised Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

