Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LongView Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

