FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

