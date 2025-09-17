Breakwater Investment Management Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Breakwater Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,654,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,863,000 after purchasing an additional 182,749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.42 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

