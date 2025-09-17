Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $290.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.