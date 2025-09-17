Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Sells 304 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

