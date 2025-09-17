Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,060 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $326.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.