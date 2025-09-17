OLIO Financial Planning Has $53.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

OLIO Financial Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 16.9% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novem Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $186.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.