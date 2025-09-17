International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.99. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

