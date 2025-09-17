iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 517.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navigation Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,980,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 211,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 140,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

