Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,625,634 shares of company stock worth $248,926,404 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $170.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.55, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.32. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

