Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adobe by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.6%

ADBE opened at $352.73 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $356.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.15.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

