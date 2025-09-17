Walmart (NYSE:WMT) EVP Daniel Bartlett Sells 1,610 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel Bartlett sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $166,973.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,993,341.28. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,367,770,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $2,532,331,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,648.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after buying an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9,896.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,939,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $697,029,000 after buying an additional 7,860,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

