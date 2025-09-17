Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

