Towerpoint Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.89. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.