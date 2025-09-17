Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,082 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,418,000. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Balefire LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.00 and a 200 day moving average of $235.11. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $294.74.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

