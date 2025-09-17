Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 629 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,672 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.9% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $352.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.63.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

