Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) vs. GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Head to Head Review

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Conrad Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 5.30% 20.25% 11.34% GE Aerospace 18.64% 31.32% 4.86%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and GE Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.37 $11.23 million ($0.34) -66.18 GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 8.03 $6.56 billion $7.17 40.87

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Conrad Industries. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GE Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GE Aerospace has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Conrad Industries and GE Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 GE Aerospace 0 1 10 0 2.91

GE Aerospace has a consensus price target of $232.92, suggesting a potential downside of 20.51%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Conrad Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

(Get Free Report)

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.