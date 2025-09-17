Analysts Set GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Target Price at $232.92

Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $232.9167.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 2.7% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 5.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $293.01 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $294.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.