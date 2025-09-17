Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Novem Group boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,184,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,569 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,161,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,570,000 after purchasing an additional 103,116 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $184.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

