Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 227 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $210.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

In other news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

