Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,093 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.1% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 25,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $103.40 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,750,895.66. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock worth $14,822,719. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

