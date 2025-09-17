Breakwater Capital Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Breakwater Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Unique Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,171,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $326.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.22. The firm has a market cap of $533.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

