Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,590 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $63,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,063,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,637,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $307.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.23. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.