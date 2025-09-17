Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.22 and a twelve month high of $145.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.58.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

