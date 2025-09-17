Thrive Wealth Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE PG opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a market cap of $369.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

