Aurelius Family Office LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.8% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after buying an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,292,000 after buying an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

