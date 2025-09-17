DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 416 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,409,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,993,689,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in McDonald’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after buying an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,965,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,447,000 after buying an additional 97,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,142,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,606,354,000 after acquiring an additional 123,454 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,019,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,963,000 after acquiring an additional 504,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $303.41 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $216.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.50.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

