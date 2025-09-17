Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Sells 150 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.1% of Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of IBM opened at $257.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

