DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 16 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.8% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total transaction of $3,899,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,419.04. The trade was a 40.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $952.07 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $867.16 and a one year high of $1,078.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $959.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

