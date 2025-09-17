Berkshire Bank Purchases 891 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after buying an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IVV opened at $661.30 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $664.38. The company has a market cap of $666.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $641.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

