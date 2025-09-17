NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stake Boosted by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $783,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 25,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 67.8% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 882,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,172 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $60,827.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,124.70. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

