Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.43. The company has a market capitalization of $871.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $221.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.