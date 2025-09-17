Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Breakwater Capital Group cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,743 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

