Sunpointe LLC Acquires 48 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sunpointe LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $12,264,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $306.80 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $871.84 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,924 shares of company stock worth $16,971,612 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

