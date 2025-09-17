PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,570 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3,499.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 614,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,466,000 after buying an additional 597,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,279,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4%

PEP stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $178.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

