iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $38,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 103,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 288,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

